Molecular Cytogenetics Market worth $2.52 Billion – Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The research report provides insights into the global Molecular Cytogenetics Market. It provides valuable information on the products, applications, and regions in the market. The geographic analysis for these segments is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their device offerings and understand strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach $2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%

The Targeted therapies differ from standard chemotherapy in several ways. These therapies act on specific molecular targets associated with cancer, whereas most standard chemotherapies act on all rapidly dividing normal and cancerous cells. In solid tumors, significantly high levels of chromosome abnormalities have been detected, but distinction between critical and irrelevant events has been a major challenge. The emergence of molecular-based cytogenetic techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization is particularly useful for solid malignancies, and the spectrum of their application is rapidly expanding to improve efficiency and sensitivity in cancer prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection, alone or in combination with other diagnostic methods. The increasing use for molecular cytogenetics in clinical oncology will drive the growth of the global molecular cytogenetics market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=148469224

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product;

Segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016; the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is a key market driver in this segment.

On the basis of technique,

Segmented into comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), in situ hybridization (ISH), and other techniques. CGH forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment of this market, as the increasing laboratory automation will increase areas of application of CGH in market.

Based on application,

the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2016; and on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The clinical and research laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=148469224

Based on regions, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).