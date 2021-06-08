Rat Model Market worth $588.9 Million – Development of Bio-Clusters to Boost India’s Biotechnology

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Rat Model Market by Model Type (Outbred, Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, Micro Injection), Therapeutic Area (Neurology, Oncology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation), Care Products (Cages, Feed, Bedding) & End User -Global Forecast to 2021” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

Expected Revenue Surge: The rat model market is expected to reach USD 588.9 million, at a CAGR of 8.7%

The development of advanced rat genome manipulation techniques (such as creation of transgenic rats and knockout rats), drives the global market.

Preclinical animal models, such as mice and rats that are used to predict drug efficacy and toxicity in humans, are needed. Rats are commonly used due to their genetic similarity to humans as well as their unlimited supply and ease of manipulation. Knockout rats are produced by inactivating/silencing or “knocking out” an existing gene and replacing it with an artificial piece of DNA, thereby resulting in the loss of gene activity. This leads to changes in the rat’s phenotypic characteristics, such as appearance, behavior, and other observable biochemical characteristicsc. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:



On the basis of technology;

segmented into CRISPR, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer technology, and others (genetically modified sperm-mediated gene transfer, Virus/vector-mediated gene transfer, Liposome-Mediated DNA Transfers, Electroporation of DNA, Biolistics, and TALENs & ZFN). The CRISPR segment accounted for the largest share of the rat model market in 2016. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ease of use and ability to multiply.

On the basis of therapeutic area,

segmented into toxicology, oncology, diabetes, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, and others (rare disease, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, hematopoiesis, and regenerative medicines). The toxicology settings segment commanded the largest share of the rat model market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to its use for new drug testing in preclinical stages, and toxicity and safety assessment studies.

Rat model applications in Various Therapeutics;

NEUROLOGY;

Rat models serve as suitable animal models for detailed and accurate analysis of the mechanism of human neurodegenerative diseases. They help in the development and evaluation of new therapeutic strategies. Transgenic rat models are available for several neurological human conditions such as prion diseases, human retroviral diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, anxiety, and others. Rat models for anxiety disorder have been useful for providing information on brain and behavioral mechanisms involved in the etiology and physiopathology of anxiety disorder.

Global Key Leaders: