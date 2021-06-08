Ethoxylates Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook and Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ethoxylates Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Ethoxylates Market is estimated to grow exponentially by the completion of the prediction period. The market was appreciated by US$ 10.87 Billion in the year 2016. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction.

Key Players:

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dow Chemical Company

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

India Glycols Limited

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

SABIC

Sasol Limited

Growth Drivers:

The usage of Ethoxylates for balms and ointments expected to motivate the demand for the product above the prediction period. Growing demand for the product for industrialized uses for example, dampening means and anti-foam expected to motivate the demand for the product above the prediction period.

Application Outlook:

Household & Personal Care

Institutional & Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Product Outlook:

Alcohol Ethoxylates

Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates

Glyceride Ethoxylates

End-use Outlook:

Detergents

Personal Care

Ointments & Emulsions

Herbicides

Insecticides

Foam Control & Wetting Agents

Lubricants and Emulsifiers

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, the North American market is likely to observe continuous development above the prediction period owing to improved stress on the ingestion of individual upkeep products by the customers in the area. Greater per head earnings together with the readiness to expend on the individual upkeep products and domestic cleansers is expected to motivate the demand for Ethoxylates in the market.

The market in Asia Pacific categorized by growth in the demand for the product owing to speedy growth of the end user manufacturing in emerging markets comprising South Korea, China, India, and Japan. The area is responsible for 31.1% stake of the international market because of greater capacities of ingestion recognized in the markets comprising Australia, India, and China.

