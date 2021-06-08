Middle East Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Middle East Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market size is projected to value at USD 6.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, accounting for a CAGR of 11.6% from 2018 to 2025. Intelligent transportation system is combined with superior automotive sensors to track and create strategies to lower traffic congestion or offer accessibility to sensitive pollution zones, where quality of air is beneath the acceptable range. These systems alert drivers about vehicle releasing pollutant levels and the necessary actions that needs to be taken. Additionally, these systems aid environment protection and transportation authorities to deploy and analyze pollution control mechanism, which support in better environment protection.

Traffic management system grew as the leading segment in 2017 with a share of 41.7% of the overall Middle East ITS market. Traffic management systems increase operational performance and reliability of road chains. Road authorities develop superior traffic management systems to enhance reliability and operational performance of all directions of road networks like traffic control, surveillance, and management. Different kinds of systems in traffic management are vehicle detection systems, inter-urban and urban systems, ramp metering systems, tunnel traffic management systems and bridge traffic management systems.

Request a Sample Copy of Middle East Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/middle-east-intelligent-transportation-systems-its-market/request-sample

ATMS solutions provided by market players integrate sensors, communication, and data processing technology to provide timely management of functions of transportation systems; the processed and collected data is useful for both travelers and drivers. Advanced public transportation system (APTS) is predicted to register a remarkable CAGR of 13.8% over the projected period, due to the growing initiatives by the government.

Middle East Intelligent Transportation System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

ATIS

ATMS

ATPS

APTS

EMS

Middle East Intelligent Transportation System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)

Emergency Calling

Vehicle Tracking

Navigation and Infotainment

Diagnostics

Road Assistance

Access Middle East Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/middle-east-intelligent-transportation-systems-its-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Emergency Management Systems (EMS) is expected to account for the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 17.0% over the forecast period.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025 due to strict regulations and norms to improve passenger, pedestrian, and driver safety in the nation.

The road tolling systems in UAE is expected to value at USD 522.1 million by 2025. The public transport division is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.1% over the projected period.

Major players include Garmin International, Denso Corporation, Lanner Electronics, and Efkon Ag.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com