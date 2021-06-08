Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis of Industry Size and Economic Growth By 2027

Felton, California , USA, June 8, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is anticipated to touch USD 111.75 billion by the end of 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to grow at with 32.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Growing focus on developing infrastructure for electric vehicles is projected to drive the growth of the market. Different government bodies are collaborating with others to develop electric charging station across highways. For example, the Department of Transpiration of Washington State collaborated with Oregon’s Department of Transportation for construction of 57 electric vehicles charger across Washington and Oregon.

Electric vehicles are recharged at several locations like at residence, private charging station and at commercial set-ups. However, residential charging doesn’t provide sufficient backup and consumers often face problems during a long-distance trip. Owing to this, a large number of the consumer base is discouraged to adopt EVs, thus, adversely affecting the market growth. However, to overcome these problems, companies are focusing on setting up charging facilities at shopping centers, commercial building, restaurants and airports.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Fast charger segment is likely to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast duration.

Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors are estimated to grow fastest over the forecast duration.

Commercial category is anticipated to grow considerably owing to the growing deployment of charging facilities at airports, shopping malls, public parking and highways.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market owing to the growing number of electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Top Key Players of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:

BP Chargemaster, ClipperCreek, ChargePoint, Inc., Tesla, Inc., Webasto, and Siemens

