Kids Footwear Market Share, Production and Revenue Analysis Report by 2025

The global Kids Footwear Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Kids Footwear Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Kids Footwear Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global kids footwear market size is estimated to touch USD 59.2 billion by 2025. The market is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. Changing fashion trends influenced by social media and rising disposable income of the middle class in emerging countries are driving the market demand. Further, the use of cotton products in baby footwear is attracting parents to invest in comfort footwear.

Various fashion stores, mass merchandisers and design stores are becoming increasingly popular end-users, thereby, boosting the growth of the market. Additionally, online sales channels are offering a variety of products along with various discounts and offers, which, in turn, drive the sales of these products.

The growing investment by parents on children wear in North America is anticipated to bolster the regional demand. In the U.S alone, retail sales of apparel account for over USD 15 billion in a month. Further, growing product innovation in girls segment led to a rise in demand for girls’ footwear, thereby, positively affecting the market growth.

Buoyed by growing demand, key players are emphasizing on expanding their geographical presence. These players are introducing innovative footwear products to cater to the growing demand. Additionally, children’s footwear market is highly influenced by ongoing fashion trends.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Casual footwear products are the largest segment in terms of revenue with over 46.0% of the kids footwear market share.

Among end-users, boys segment held 47.2% of the market share in 2018.

In 2018, North America was the largest revenue holders with 34.4% of the market share.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a considerable growth rate owing to growing demand from countries such as India, Japan and China.

Product innovation and capacity expansion are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers.

Top Key Players of Kids Footwear Market:

The Children’s Place, Stride Rite, Converse, ASICS America Corporation, Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc. and Nike, Inc.

