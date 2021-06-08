Protein Engineering Market: Growing Focus on Protein-Based Drug Development By Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The research study involves two major activities in estimating the current size of the protein engineering market. Exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the size of segments and sub-segments.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The growth of Protein Antibody Engineering Market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing investments in synthetic biology and the growing focus on protein-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments and laboratory documentation systems are expected to restrain the growth of Protein Engineering Market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[146 Pages Report] The global protein engineering market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024 from USD 2.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Rational protein design is the largest technology segment in the protein engineering market

Based on technology, the Protein Engineering Market is segmented into rational and irrational protein design. The rational protein design segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use and continuous upgrades of bioinformatics platforms and software for protein analysis.

Biopharmaceutical companies were the largest end users of protein engineering products and services in 2019

Based on end user, the Protein Engineering Market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic research institutes. The biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is because protein engineering products are widely used for drug discovery and development by biopharmaceutical companies, as they help in designing models to develop a broad range of protein-based drugs.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein antibody engineering market in 2019

The global Protein Antibody Engineering Market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure, and the availability of the latest techniques and instruments for drug discovery research are responsible for the large share of the North American market

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Protein Antibody Engineering Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), New England Biolabs, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), GE Healthcare (US), CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC (US), Promega Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Enantis S.R.O. (Czech Republic), InvivoGen (US), Pace Analytical (US), Aspira Chemical (US), Zymeworks, Inc. (Canada), Abzena, Ltd. (UK), PhyNexus, Inc. (US), ProteoGenix (US), and Creative Biolabs (US)