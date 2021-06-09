Future Electronics Awarded Worldwide Distributor of the Year by Raltron Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, was recently recognized by Raltron Electronics., a world-renowned manufacturer of frequency management products, with the Worldwide Distributor of the Year 2020.

Despite the challenges of 2020 such as the global pandemic, Future Electronics enjoyed exponential growth in North America as well as the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

“We would like to acknowledge the hard work and perseverance of [Future Electronics] Product Marketing teams, that had the faith and courage to work with our sales partners of Manufacturers, Representatives, Area Managers and our support staff in Miami, Florida,” said Ross Weiss, Vice President of Sales at Raltron Electronics. “It gives us great delight to acknowledge [Future Electronics’] efforts. We wish them continued success and look forward to even bigger and better times ahead.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Raltron Electronics

Founded in Miami, Fl. in 1983, Raltron Electronics Corporation has grown to become one of the most recognized and experienced manufacturers of frequency management products in the world. From simple tuning fork crystals to high stability oven controlled crystal oscillators, Raltron offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry. For more information, visit www.raltron.com.

