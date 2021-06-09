Australian Institute of Accreditation Launches Website

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Australian Institute of Accreditation, an education technology company that devotes itself to Vocational Education and Training (VET), has announced the launch of their website.

The company prides itself in its ability to provide top-of-the-line software solutions in combination with an in-depth knowledge of how people learn to develop leading online food safety programs. Having worked with several major national fast food corporations, the company boasts a wide range of industry experience in the augmentation of its exquisite food safety courses. The Australian Institute of Accreditation has also been acknowledged for its exceptional business practices and systems designed throughout their 19 years of experience in the education sector.

The company, through their efforts, highlights their diverse pool of talent consisting of technical and educational experts that further help individuals and businesses realize their true potential.

Dealing with high stakes within the industry which is why they take particular interest in every client they deal with. From the onset, the company reviews their client’s business goals and aims, discusses challenges and provides solutions. Those solutions are then analyzed and later combined with interactivity and functionality. Systems that provide ongoing support are set in place and solutions are made available to the public. Lastly, the business objectives are revisited to ensure they have been met and further examined for improvement and enhancement possibilities.

Overall the website welcomes all learners and teachers willing to provide valuable intel on food handling as well as safety. The website offers learners a variety of nationally accredited food related courses that take place online, from the comfort of the customer’s home. The entire process is fairly simple and paperless. Learners are not expected to download, print or upload any documents. Once payment has been received customers are provided with login credentials and receipt of payment will be immediately sent via email. Upon confirmation, customers can log in and start their courses at any time. Courses covering topics such as hospitality, retail and food handling can be found and enrolled into easily with just a few clicks. Prices for each course are provided on the website and there are no other hidden charges involved.

The Australian Institute of Accreditation is a phenomenal way to gain some knowledge or expand on existing understanding on the food business. Get in touch with the team to learn more about the food handling courses and certifications.

