Rishikesh, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course at Arogya Yoga School, Rishikesh. Certified by Yoga Alliance USA. If you are looking to bring a change into your life by learning yoga for self-rejuvenation or transfer the benefits to others, by getting a professional certificate and expertise, then Arogya Yoga School is the perfect fit for you.

How can I become a yoga instructor – Yoga Teacher?

Yoga Alliance RYT – Registered Yoga Teacher designation requires a minimum of 200 practice hours. If you are looking to bring a change into your life by learning yoga for self-rejuvenation or transfer the benefits to others, by getting a professional certificate and expertise 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India- Apply Now

This Yoga Teacher Training program in Rishikesh India will be the foundational stone in your journey to advance your Yoga practice and to feel acquainted with different layers of Yoga & Science. You will build up self-confidence in such a way, that it will help you to find your own unique expression as an evolution of an inspiring yoga teacher.

Yoga Teacher Training Course in Rishikesh, India

Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh India Certified With Yoga Alliance USA, the Yoga TTC program helps future yoga instructors and those simply looking to deepen their practice to grow their confidence and expand their knowledge of yoga. The curriculum covers everything from anatomy to the business of teaching classes and everything in between. Gain the skills, knowledge and experience to be an amazing yoga teacher. Join the 3,00+ happy graduates of our teacher certification programs in this life changing experience. All programs and teachers are Yoga Alliance registered.

Food
Arogya Yoga School Offers Only vegetarian meals, Herbal Tea, Fruits are served and are included in the fees.

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Curriculum :

  • Mantra Chanting.
  • Cleansing techniques (Shat karma).
  • Study of asana: proper alignment, variations, modifications with ability to minimize the risk of injuries and Hands-on adjustments.
  • Art of sequencing and improvisation in the class.
  • Intelligent use of props to help improve practice at its early stages.
  • Postures with their Sanskrit Names and terminology.
  • Technique and practice of breathing (Pranayama).
  • Meditation (Dhyana).
  • Fundamentals of human anatomy and physiology.
  • Yoga Philosophy, Ideas and Hypothesis
  • Confidence-building through teaching-practice

Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh: Daily Schedule

  • 6:00 AM – 7:30 AM, Yoga
  • 7:45 AM – 8:45 AM, Pranayama
  • 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, Breakfast
  • 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM, Yoga Philosophy
  • 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Break
  • 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Teaching methodology
  • 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Lunch
  • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Yoga Anatomy/Alignment Class
  • 4:00 PM – 4:15 PM, Tea Break
  • 4:15 PM – 5:45 PM, Yoga
  • 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Meditation/Yoga Nidra

WHAT DOES THE COURSE FEES INCLUDE ?

» 28 nights Single Accommodation

» Daily nutritious vegetarian meals and teas

» Weekend excursions

» Course materials will be provided (books, yoga mat, cleansing kit)

WHAT NOT INCLUDE ?

  • Air fare
  • Air condition on additional cost

