Future Brands Group will be Exhibiting in Atlanta and Dallas Markets this June!

New York City, NY, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Brands Group will exhibit at Atlanta Apparel and Accessories Market Booth #2-1411 from June 9th-11th and Dallas Apparel and Accessories Market Booth #13-9225 from June 15th-18th. We will proudly be presenting our Spring/Summer 2021 Collections, all available for immediate shipment, as well as our Pre-Fall 2021 collections in handbags and footwear. Email us at support@futurebrandsgroup.com for more information, any questions or to schedule an appointment to see us!

Future Brands Group is a traditional and digital marketplace for premium producers and international brands selling directly to independent retailers​ and chains.

They offer an exciting and unique assortment of contemporary international designer handbags and footwear.

Future Brands Group allows retailers to find unique, high-quality, and differentiated products from global designers. We offer trendy and quality products at an affordableprice!

For more, visit Future Brands Group website https://futurebrandsgroup.com/

About the Company:

A bridge that unites the two sides of the fashion world!

That’s what New York-based Future Brands Group does for fashion designers and manufacturers around the world, and the retailers who sell their goods.

Building on our wealth of global fashion industry expertise; developed through launching and establishing brands in many countries – Future Brands Group is fluent in fashion. We analyze information, predict trends, and build the bridges and connections needed to move unique products and make them available to retailers around the world.

Future Brands Group creates relationships with designers, manufacturers and retailers; curates international collections for US markets; and connects independent retailers with fresh products.



