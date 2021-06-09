The Ultimate Gaming Cable

New York City, NY, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Taking industry standards to a whole new level, we provide top-quality gaming cables here at New York Cables. Our most in-demand gaming cables are Cat5e ethernet cable and Cat6 ethernet cable. Cat5e has a data transfer speed of 1000Mbps or 1Gbps over a length of 50 meters or 164 feet. The cable comes in plenum, riser, and PVC variants used for installation in the plenum (horizontal) spaces, riser (vertical) spaces, and outdoor spaces, respectively.

The cable provides top-notch protection against noise disturbances, including crosstalk and EMI. It has a bandwidth capacity of 350Mhz. All these standards mean our Cat5e cable will meet your all gaming needs with ease. It is compatible with all applications and uses an RJ45 connector. It meets all TIA/EIA standards and is also RoHS compliant.

Moving on to its successor, we have a Cat6 ethernet cable. Though the TIA/EIA standard laid out for the bandwidth capacity for this generation of cable is 350MHz, here at New York Cables, our Cat6 cable demonstrates a bandwidth capacity of 550Mhz, which means it can maintain signal strength at relatively long distances. Fast forward to the data speed; our cable displays a data transfer speed of 10Gbps over a distance of 50 meters or 164 feet that is ten times more than its predecessor. When the distance is increased to 328 feet or 100 meters, the data transfer rates drop to 1Gbps.

The thin coating on our Cat6 Ethernet cables provides superior level protection against interference such as crosstalk and EMI. The cable comes in plenum, riser, and PVC variants used for installation in the plenum (horizontal) spaces, riser (vertical) spaces, and outdoor spaces, respectively. Just like Cat5e cable, our Cat6 cable meets all industry standards, including TIA/EIA, FCC, CE, CSA, ISO/IES. Our cables pass rigorous testing through Fluke DXT 1800 Versic Cable Analyzer. As a matter of fact, here at New York Cables, we have consistently raised the bar when it comes to ethernet cabling standards.

Rest assured, when you shop with us, you get the best value for your money and complete peace of mind. Did I forget to mention that we offer free shipping on orders exceeding the $99 threshold? Plus, our return policy is extremely customer-centric and hassle-free. For further information, feel free to contact our customer support team.