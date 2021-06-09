Innovative Discovery Launches Web Series: Afternoon Tea with ID

Arlington, VA, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Innovative Discovery (ID), data experts serving law firms, corporations, and government agencies through the information lifecycle, is proud to announce the launch of a new web series, “Afternoon Tea with ID.” This series will feature ID clients and friends from all walks of life and different industry experience sharing an anecdote, life lesson, or piece of advice in five minutes or less.

“Afternoon Tea with ID”, hosted by Senior Director Amy Edwards, is intended to provide a brief “tea break” in viewer’s busy workdays and connect briefly with our peers – without the industry jargon or business speak.

“We are thrilled to have joyful conversations with the talented and esteemed people we often rub elbows with but often forget to slow down and really talk with,” said Kim Taylor, CEO of Innovative Discovery. “We are even more excited to be able to share these brief chats and lessons learned.”

A new episode will release on Innovative Discovery’s LinkedIn page every Thursday. Follow ID on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/innovative-discovery

You can catch all the episodes on ID’s website here: https://www.id-edd.com/afternoontea/

About Innovative Discovery:
Innovative Discovery partners with law firms, corporations, and government agencies to provide service, guidance, and consultation throughout the information lifecycle. Our team of experienced data experts work closely with clients to develop tailored workflows to manage data and mitigate risk effectively and efficiently. Should litigation arise, ID offers the tools, services, and know-how to help you win your case.

