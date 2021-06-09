Online Tools For Developing Reading Skills

Aurora, IL, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Online reading tools are convenient for anyone in need of assistance with reading and learning from the comfort of one’s home. See-n-Read is a one of a kind online platform that offers well-researched tools to improve focus, comprehension and fluency of language.

About See-n-Read

This is an online resource comprising of superior reading tools created by Dr. Sylvia R. Smith. She took the initiative of developing the tools in order to help her daughter with learning difficulties in elementary school. She spent many years testing and researching a variety of products to help her daughter and finally came up with See-N-Read tools.

Online Reading Tools

MemoryMark: A reading strip that helps readers to mark key text while reading by maintaining spacing and a horizontal position in workbooks, standardized tests, grade books, printed documents and more

Reasons For Choosing The Tools

Enhances focus while reading

Reduces word and line skipping

Minimizes distractions

Proven Rtl solution

Research-based and classroom-tested

Based on and validated in various fields of research including ophthalmology, visual processing, dyslexia, psychology and more

Appropriate for readers of all age-groups and skill levels

Controls eye movement while reading

Effective and inexpensive

Fast and easy to use

S. Patent awarded tools

BPA free and non-toxic tools

Approved by the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act

For more information about the online reading tools, you can visit https://www.see-n-read.com or call at (630) 236 – 5592. You can also visit 2533 Sutton Lane, Aurora, IL – 60502.