Online Tools For Developing Reading Skills

Posted on 2021-06-09 by in Education // 0 Comments

Aurora, IL, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Online reading tools are convenient for anyone in need of assistance with reading and learning from the comfort of one’s home. See-n-Read is a one of a kind online platform that offers well-researched tools to improve focus, comprehension and fluency of language.

About See-n-Read 

This is an online resource comprising of superior reading tools created by Dr. Sylvia R. Smith. She took the initiative of developing the tools in order to help her daughter with learning difficulties in elementary school. She spent many years testing and researching a variety of products to help her daughter and finally came up with See-N-Read tools.

Online Reading Tools 

  • MemoryMark: A reading strip that helps readers to mark key text while reading by maintaining spacing and a horizontal position in workbooks, standardized tests, grade books, printed documents and more
  • eSee-n-Read: An electronic reading tool comprising of a movable and shapeable “ReadBar” that improves focus and concentration on PCs. It facilitates accurate reading on web sites, online standardized tests, on-screen documents, etc. and minimizes eye strain and fatigue
  • See-n-Spell: An “at-a-glance” 40-pages quick reference guide for spelling and vocabulary (Up to 300+ American English words) that can be used by writers of any age
  • ColorTag: A study recall system that supports retention, comprehension and learning. It is aligned with STAAT (State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness) and Common Core State Standards 

Reasons For Choosing The Tools 

  • Enhances focus while reading
  • Reduces word and line skipping
  • Minimizes distractions
  • Proven Rtl solution
  • Research-based and classroom-tested
  • Based on and validated in various fields of research including ophthalmology, visual processing, dyslexia, psychology and more
  • Appropriate for readers of all age-groups and skill levels
  • Controls eye movement while reading
  • Effective and inexpensive
  • Fast and easy to use
  • S. Patent awarded tools
  • BPA free and non-toxic tools
  • Approved by the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act

For more information about the online reading tools, you can visit https://www.see-n-read.com or call at (630) 236 – 5592. You can also visit 2533 Sutton Lane, Aurora, IL – 60502.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution