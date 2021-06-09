Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market is set to be influenced by a bevy of factors, including COVID-19 impact and broader public-private push toward inducing momentum. In a new comprehensive study, Fact.MR offers in-depth analysis and insights on how Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle sales will grow/decline during the forecast period (2018-2028).

In US and Europe, consumer sentiment is moving toward cautious optimism, however, it will be a long road to recovery in these countries. Still, there is growing consensus that 2021 will be a far better year for automotive sales in Europe and US.

A key area of concern for global automakers is the devastating second wave in India, one of the largest automobile markets globally. Things were looking up in India in first quarter of 2021, however, the resurgence of a virulent strain has led to lockdown and economic devastation. How all these developments impact automotive market in general and Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle sales in particular remains to be seen.

Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market: Segments

The global electric motors for electric vehicles market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and region

On the basis of vehicle type, the global electric motors for electric vehicles market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars Luxury Cars Compact Cars Mid-Size SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle)

Buses

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle market include (ABB Group, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, WEG Industries, Nidec Corporation, Denso, Continental AG, Magna International, TM4 Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems)

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

