Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025 – Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring will Drive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — The research study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies. The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by type, application, end user, and region).

Expected Revenue Surge: The Particle Counters Market size is projected to grow from an estimated $346 million 2020 to $554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities: Growth opportunities in emerging countries;

Many developing economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Taiwan, and South Korea, offer high-growth opportunities for major market players in the particle counters market owing to presence of less-stringent regulatory policies, low labor costs, and high growth in their respective life sciences, food, and other industries. Although the adoption of advanced technologies is low in developing countries, their huge population base and increasing research activities, especially in India and China, are expected to offer a sustainable market for these instruments. Furthermore, with the increasing number of greenfield projects and rising capital expenditure on infrastructure development, these countries are offering potential growth avenues for market players

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Application;

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

Geographically; North America accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters.

Moreover, growing stringent guidelines for pharmaceutical and food products; increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Canada during the forecast period.

As of 2019, prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.