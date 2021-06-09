Future Of The Global Trolling Motor Market Looks Promising With Growth In The Fishing Industry 2029

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Trolling Motor Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4371

The 2030 agenda of (SDG) aims to contribute to food security and nutrition by fisheries and aquaculture to increase fish production. As a result, demand for fishing boats will increase in the coming years, setting the momentum in the trolling motor market. Bow trolling motors are the most popular type as they are used in medium to large boats. Because of a better control system and more functionality, bow mount is expected to see more sales in the trolling motor market over the forecast period. Besides, transom mounts are also the boat manufacturer’s preferred choice because of its simpler design and easy installation, which in turn grows at a significant pace in the trolling motor market.

Trolling Motor Market: Competitive Analysis

The future of the global trolling motor market looks promising with growth in the fishing industry. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the boating industry. Globally, the trolling motor market consolidated due to the presence of a considerable number of market key players. More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the trolling motor market.

For instance, in 2019, Garmin Ltd. launched an electric trolling motor with an autopilot, anchor ;lock and a GPS system called “the force”.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4371

In 2019, Minn Kota, added a built-in feature in their existing product, built-in is a first performance imaging technology to join the megahertz range, offering three times more information than conventional 455 kHz frequencies.

Some of the key market participants in the global trolling motor market are Minn Kota, Motorguide, Watersnake, Newport Vessels, Haswing USA, Sevylor, Prowler, Navigator, Garmin Ltd. and other players.

Trolling Motor Market: Segmentation

The global trolling motor market can be segmented on the basis of mount type, motor type and application.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/03/1924808/0/en/Increasing-Commuter-Preference-for-Shared-Taxi-Will-Boost-the-Demand-for-Minibus-Finds-Fact-MR.html

According to the mount type, the trolling motor market can be segmented as:

Bow

Transom

Engine

According to the motor type, the trolling motor market can be segmented as:

Electric

Gasoline Powered

Ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4371

According to the application, the trolling motor market can be segmented as:

Salt Water

Fresh water

Trolling Motor Market: Regional Overview

The global trolling motor market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, East Asia (Japan, China), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), and Latin America. Due to increasing sales for fishing boats, North America is projected to lead in the trolling motor market. Trolling motor markets in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are likely to surge with an impressive rate due to the soaring demand for seaborne trade

Why choose Fact.MR?

We carry immense pride in saying that our work is recognized by 150+ countries worldwide. Our experience is conveyed by the fact that we have published 6, 000+ reports, thanks to our dedicated team of professionals. With digital intelligence solutions, we support our clients in remaining at the driver’s seat. Our crew of 300+ analysts are available 24/7 to offer dynamic updates regarding various verticals and companies.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Landscape

Off-Highway Engine Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/off-highway-engine-market

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/autonomous-farm-equipment-market

Aircraft Tugs Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2366/aircraft-tugs-market

About Us:

Fact.MR Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com