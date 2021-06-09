Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the beer market by 2025

The Beer Processing Market is estimated at USD 677.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 815.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1%. Rising trend of low- or no-alcohol, & organic beer and continuous innovations in the brewery equipment are factors driving the growth in the beer processing market. Focus on digitalization and automation using IoT and Big Data are opening several opportunities in the beer processing market.

The rising trend of low- or no-alcohol, and organic beer coupled with the increasing number of microbreweries, as well as brewpubs, has significantly driven the beer processing market. Several brewers, such as Heineken, Greene King, AB InBev, and Budweiser, are adding low-alcohol versions of their flagship beers to their portfolios. Further, product innovations and advancements in the brewery equipment market have led to the increasing need for updated and sustainable brewery equipment among beer processors.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the beer market in terms of value in 2019.”

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global beer industry, by value. The region is witnessing a growing trend of premiumization and low or no alcohol beer beverages due to its health benefits.

The region witnesses the presence of various large beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), United Breweries (India), China Resources Snow Breweries Limited (China), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark). Some of the beer equipment manufacturers present in this region include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones (Germany), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd (China). China’s beer market continues to be the largest in the world.

Key players in the brewery equipment market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). The major players in the beer processing market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China). Market players adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years, to meet the growing demand for brewery equipment and beer.

