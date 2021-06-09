Divinity Clergy Wear’s Clerical Attire Makes Fine Father’s Day Offerings

Hamilton, NJ,2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Father’s Day is right around the corner, and with less than two weeks to go, there’s limited time to find the ideal gift for those special patriarchs in your life. While many sons and daughters around the country will be scouring the web and retail joints for watches, mugs, golf equipment and other classic Father’s Day gifts, those who are looking to present their spiritual Fathers with unique gifts will be able to take another approach.

Father is a title that is not only filial but also ecclesiastical. Like a filial father, an ecclesiastical Father can offer support and advice and more, serving as a special role model for those who seek the spiritual guidance of their churches. Also like a filial father, a spiritual Father can be a highly positive influence in the lives of those who respect and trust them.

Certainly, many of these ecclesiastical figures, like their secular counterparts, enjoy barbecues, fishing, golfing and other stereotypical fatherly pursuits. That being the case, ornate, beautiful clerical vestments are rarely if ever appropriate gifts for secular entities. On the other hand, they make highly appropriate, unique gifts for members of the clergy.

Since it is generally the case that many clerical garments and vestments, like cassocks and clergy stoles, are created with an image of austerity in their physical appearance, a time like Father’s Day is a wonderful occasion to go against the mold and give a meaningful gift that breaks the mold of the mundane. Those interested in providing an above average, memorable gift of clerical attire for special members of the clergy will need to do a little searching to find something that appeals to them.

Although, they could tap into a little known secret which has been known to some clergymen and women around the country for years. Divinity Clergy Wear has been serving the clergymen and women of America for many years from their showroom in Hamilton, New Jersey, and online at DivinityClergyWear.com.

Their designs are not limited to the classic clergy robes and stoles that most think of when conjuring a mental image of a priest. They also offer harder to find garments and accessories, like white surplices (similar to the full length liturgical alb) that are frequently worn by altar servers and as choir dresses, as well as rochets, rabats, tippets, chimeres, zuchettos and more. Their line of clerical accessories also includes preaching dresses for the ladies as well as a full lineup of clergy shirts, in a rainbow of significant liturgical colors.

So many of their designs are one-of-a-kind, and unexampled in terms of their quality. They’re remarkable for transcending the common black, white and purple of clerical garments, augmented their collection with ornately brocaded and laced robes and vestments in royal blue, burgundy, gold and silver.

