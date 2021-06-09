Post-Covid vigilance is important to secure your long term health and safety

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Many people have completed their treatment for Covid, but there is a silent battle for recovery going on in each home. Post-Covid symptoms may manifest as mental fatigue or prolonged weakness. Recent reports suggest that there can be late and long-term damage to the heart, lungs and kidneys; and this can make life very difficult.

“All this can be prevented if the treated patients monitor themselves for 3 months with the help of a health care team” says Dr.R.Jayaprakash, Medical Director of SafeGuard Family Health,an organization specializing in periodic at-home health care. Chennai based SafeGuard also runs a Post-Covid Care Program at the comfort of the home to help monitor the patient’s health and early diagnose any damage to organs due to Covid.

Although most people with COVID-19 get better within weeks of illness, we have seen many patients returning to hospital with post-covid complications even 6 to 8 weeks after Covid treatment, says the doctor, emphasizing the importance of post-covid care as the key to long term health.