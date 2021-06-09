Flow Cytometry Market Share, Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 9, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Flow Cytometry Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Flow Cytometry Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Flow Cytometry Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights

The global flow cytometry market size was estimated at USD 3.27 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 10.6% in coming years. Key drivers of this market include increasing incidence of chronic disorders that requires toxicity testing for cancer tests and need for quick, accurate and sensitive prognosis techniques for the validation of disease.

Increasing awareness levels amongst healthcare experts and patients coupled with rising healthcare expenditures are major factors driving the growth. Furthermore, related benefits of cell-based assays including development in reagents and software employed for the study, ease-of-use and high sensitivity and reproductively are some other elements anticipated to boost the growth in coming years.

Technology Insights

Cell-based technology held the leading position in 2016. Rising demand for advance diagnosis and increasing awareness related to related advantages with cell-based analysis are the elements contributing to its leading position during the coming years.

Cell-based flow cytometry involves substantial usage in variety of research fields. This analysis is applied in the discovery of drug for physiological importance of results. Furthermore, it is utilized in clinical studies involving endothelial cells in blood, hematopoietic progenitor cells, and tumor cells in peripheral blood and tumour stem cells. In addition, they are utilized in the study for target identification and disease mechanism.

Application Insights

This technology is used in industrial sectors, research and clinical diagnosis. Research segment held leading position in 2016 due to increasing R&D for cancer and other infectious diseases diagnosis and treatment. Flow cytometry has applications even in some other industries including plant tissue culture and food microbiology.

Clinical diagnosis is anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment by the year 2025. This growth is boosted by elements such as rising demand for cost-effective disease diagnostic tools and related advantages of these assays in disease detection.

End-use Insights

The commercial organization segment dominated the industry due to extensive applications in various verticals including plant cell culture, food microbiology and blood banks. The entry of reagents and multiplex probes for definite usage in diagnostics and discovery of drug is anticipated to benefit this vertical accompanied with development opportunities by offering the users in research and small- scale peripheral laboratories.

Hospitals are anticipated to grow at remunerative CAGR owing to rising number of diagnostic tests required by increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, beneficial and supportive reimbursement policies and rising awareness among patients.

Regional Insights

North America held leading position in 2016 owing to the availability of solicitous government initiatives for the growth of enhanced technologies pertaining to molecular diagnostics. Furthermore, presence of skilled experts and larger awareness levels are the other factors expected to drive the growth in regional market.

Asia Pacific is speculated to demonstrate lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising solicitous government aid for the biotech industry growth. The economic development, increasing patient awareness level, persistently advancing healthcare infrastructure and presence of untapped opportunities are the factors contributing towards the fast growth in this region.

Top Key Players of Flow Cytometry Market:

Agilent Technologies; Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GE Healthcare; Luminex Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc., Miltenyi Biotec; Stratedigm, Inc.; Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

