Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Analysis, Size & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 9, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/magnetic-resonance-imaging-market/request-sample

Industry Insights

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2015. The systems are used mainly for the detection of central nervous system (CNS) related diseases such as tumors, spine lesions, stroke influenced area in brain and blood vessels. The main driving factor for this market is increasing elderly population and high incidences of CNS diseases. The high rates of chronic diseases due to the increased geriatric population and demand for the minimally invasive or non-invasive diagnostic procedures fuel the market growth.

The technology advancement in various screening techniques namely open systems, software up gradation and superconducting magnets supports the market growth. The combination of MRI and pacemaker is a new technology development open the new door for MRI market due to its duel advantage and application. The higher adoption in the technology is due to the its sharp and precise images in short period of 20 minutes time because of its paramagnetic contrast agent and gadolinium-DTPA use as an intravenous injection.

The high cost of devices and maintenance as well as servicing cost are hinders the market growth. The helium gas usage in machine cooling increases the total operation time and shrinks the productivity. The product approval from FDA and other regulatory authorities are one of the biggest challenge for the market.

Application Insights

The MRI technique dominates the medical diagnosis market due to its various biomedical applications. The MRI is used for the scanning of various body parts such as abdomen, pelvis, brain, spine, heart, breast and musculoskeletal structure due to its anatomical and physiological scanning competence.

The other alternative failed to give accurate and precise imaging results for the neural and brain disorders that boosts the market growth for MRI market. The lack of other alternatives are the prime market driver for MRI and encourage the market growth during the forecast period. The MRI market is not so suitable for the breast and cardiac imaging due to the other strong preferable techniques such as of X-ray and other fist line imaging techniques.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2015. The North America is the dominate market for the MRI techniques due to technology advancement as well as easy availability of instrument in this region. The government policies on healthcare, the reimbursement by the private and government insurances, awareness for the diseases and early detection heighten the market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is the most potential market for the MRI due to its increasing elderly population and high incidences of chronic diseases. The China, Japan and India is the growing economies of Asia and its medical tourism industry is growing at a high rate this leads to the MRI market in progressive direction. The cheap medical treatment costs, technology advancement, good facilities and healthcare system causes the new market opportunity for MRI in this region.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market:

Siemens AG; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi Medical Systems, Toshiba Corporation; Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.; Esaote SpA; Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Inc.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com