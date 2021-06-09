Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Size, Share | Global Forecast – 2027

Northbrook, IL , USA, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging and increasing funding & investments are the major factors driving the growth of the global hyperspectral imaging systems market.

Market Size –

According to research report the global hyperspectral imaging systems market is projected to reach USD 42.96 billion by 2027 from USD 9.51 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.5%. North America to dominate the hyperspectral imaging systems market in 2018.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246979343

• On the basis of application, the hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into military surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision and optical sorting, life sciences and medical diagnostics, and other applications. The military surveillance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market in 2018. The advancements in hyperspectral imaging data management and component fabrication techniques as well as the better accuracy and consistency of hyperspectral imaging data (as compared to other conventional imaging techniques) are the major factors driving the adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems in military surveillance applications.

• The hyperspectral imaging systems market is categorized into two product segments, namely, cameras and accessories. The cameras segment is expected to command the largest share of the global hyperspectral imaging systems market in 2018. Factors such as recent advances in sensor development & computing power and the availability of low-cost cameras with widening industrial applications are driving the growth of this market segment.

Request For Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246979343

Top Players –

The global hyperspectral imaging system market is highly competitive and fragmented. The prominent players operating in this market include Headwall Photonics (US), Applied Spectral Imaging (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Surface Optics Corporation (US), Norsk Elektro Optikk (Norway), Resonon (US), SPECIM (Finland), TELOPS (Canada), BaySpec (US), Cubert (Germany), and ChemImage (US).

Geographic Overview –

Global hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of highly developed research infrastructure; availability of technologically advanced imaging products; and growing adoption of hyperspectral imaging in military surveillance, environmental monitoring, mining, machine vision, and life sciences & diagnostics.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com