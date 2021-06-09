Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2021-2025

The report “Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Offering (Platform and Tools, and Services), Service, Deployment Mode, Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, and Threat Intelligence), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, is projected to reach USD 218,442 thousand in 2020 to USD 915,901 thousand by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during 2020–2025.

ABAS is used to identify the vulnerabilities, threats, and overall risks associated with the internal and external network. The automated attack simulation technology is offered as a platform or tool by the cybersecurity vendors. The platform automates the security assessment by enabling the enterprises to create attack scenarios or use the existing attack scenarios from the data library to attack their IT environment continuously. The simulation techniques expose the weaknesses present in the security architecture. The platform consists of two parts: The orchestrator, which orchestrates the attack simulations, and breach simulators, which simulate the actual attacks or the breaches. The platform comprises various integrated tools, such as integrated incident management, threat modeling, security auditing, and analytics tools. Vendors also offer these solutions as tools that only cater to a single requirement. The ABAS market is projected to reach USD 218,442 thousand in 2020 to USD 915,901 thousand by 2025, at a CAGR of 33.2% during 2020–2025. The major factors driving the growth of the ABAS market are increasing emphasis on compliance management and the rising number of identity related frauds and data breaches.

ABAS in the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The global adoption trend for the cloud deployment model is expected to show growth. On the other hand, the on-premises deployment model is expected to witness a slower growth rate during the forecast period. The on-premises model enables organizations to control all systems and data. As more and more applications are being deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises ABAS solutions to cloud-based ABAS solutions across large enterprises and SMEs. Cloud-based ABAS provides scalability, efficiency, and 24×7 services to organizations. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based services offer a centralized service delivery model, and hence, they are becoming more popular.

Threat intelligence segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ABAS market during the forecast period

The ABAS market is segmented by application into configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, and others. The threat intelligence segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Threat intelligence solutions collect and analyze information about the existing and evolving threat vectors from multiple sources to provide actionable threat intelligence feeds and reports, which can be effectively utilized by various security control solutions. Such solutions keep organizations informed of the risks of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), zero-day attacks, and other such threats and help them protect themselves against the possibilities of data breach occurrences. With the increasing dependence on ICT to ease various business processes, organizations have become exposed to a variety of cybercrimes and security vulnerabilities. Threat intelligence solutions can help in such situations by providing an effective and reliable threat detection to alleviate cyber threats based on security events and security intelligence feeds, manage business risks, reduce potential damage, and improve organizations’ entire security infrastructure.

North America is estimated to dominate the ABAS market in 2019

The global market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of world. North America, being a technologically advanced region, has the highest number of ABAS vendors. The region has witnessed the prominent implementation of ABAS solutions across various end-users. As a result, the region is expected to be the largest market for ABAS solutions.

The report encompasses the different strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product developments adopted by the major players to increase their market share. Some of the major technology vendors in the ABAS market are Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), Sophos (UK), Keysight (US), Attack IQ (US), Cymulate (Israel), XM Cyber (Israel), Skybox Security (US), SafeBreach (US), FireMon (US), Verodin (US), Foreseeti (Sweden), NopSec (US), ReliaQuest (US), Scythe (US), CyCognito (US), Aujas (US) and, BitDam (Israel).

