Industrial Enzymes Market – Development and Trends to 2026

The industrial enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The demand for enzymes is increasing significantly, as they are used across various industrial applications and as substitutes for synthetic chemicals.

Key players in this market include BASF (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), Dyadic International (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Megazyme (Ireland), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Biocatalysts (UK), Enzyme Supplies (UK), Creative Enzymes (US), Enzyme Solutions (US), Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US), Sunson Industry Group (China), MetGen (Finland), Denykem (UK), and Tex Biosciences (India).

Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing Environmental Concerns and Increasing Demand for Bioethanol

The depletion of non-renewable resources has increased the need for and importance of manufacturing bioethanol, which has a negligible impact on the environment. In countries with surplus agricultural capacity, ethanol produced from biomass can be used as a substitute, extender, or octane booster as an alternative for traditional motor fuels, such as gasoline, diesel, and kerosene. Bioethanol is prepared from agricultural waste containing corn stalks, leaves, bagasse of sugarcane, sugar beet, sorghum stalks, wheat, barley, rye, and by-products, such as whey from cheese making and potato processing waste streams. Toxic oxygenates in petroleum fuels can be replaced with biofuels, which also help in reducing pollution. The increase in demand for bioethanol has resulted in increased usage of enzymes, such as carbohydrases, lipases, and proteases, which are used for the production of bioethanol.

Restraints: Stringent Regulatory Framework

Manufacturers of enzymes need to comply with the regulations imposed by different governing agencies, such as the Enzyme Technical Association (ETA), Association of Manufacturers & Formulators of Enzyme Products (AMFEP), and EU REACH (Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemicals) Regulation. The use of enzymes in the food industry is required to adhere to the guidelines defined by the Food Chemicals Codex. There is a lack of a uniform regulatory structure for the use of industrial enzymes, even though stringent regulations are imposed for their use in industries in the UK, Canada, and the European Union.

Opportunities: Demand for an Alternative to Synthetic Chemicals

Enzymes are recognized as alternatives to traditional chemicals and provide solutions to problems related to synthetic chemicals. Synthetic chemicals used in industrial processes pose a threat to the environment as they are harmful. Enzymes such as carbohydrases, which are derived from plants and microorganisms, have no negative impact on the environment as they work under mild conditions, thus reducing energy consumption and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. Carbohydrases derived from plants and microorganisms are utilized in the textile, starch processing, and bioethanol production industries. The leather industry has switched to proteases and trypsin over lime and sulfides to obtain high yields with cleaner products. Amylase and protease are used in the bakery industry to obtain maximum output. Enzymes are also used to improve the nutritional value of food and feed products.

Challenges: High Raw Material Costs Limiting the Usage of Enzymes

Industrial enzymes are majorly used to catalyze chemical reactions as they increase the rate of reaction that approaches toward stability. Enzymatic processes used in various industrial applications result in the reduction of prices of end products. However, this change is limited by the high cost of raw materials used in enzyme manufacturing. Enzymes are highly temperature-sensitive and can be denatured by even a small increase in temperature. They also become toxic with a change in pH, as they are sensitive to external factors in the manufacturing process. Enzymes are expensive to produce as they perform reactions for a specific period.

The North American region dominated the industrial enzymes market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The industrial enzymes market in North America was dominant due to the increasing demand for enzymes in industrial applications. Technological innovations in machinery, optimization of production, logistics, and globalization of business have made the food & beverage industry one of the essential sectors in North America. However, the shift of industrial operations from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, to Asia Pacific, has further contributed to the growth of the industrial enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region. The use of industrial enzymes in textiles & leather and detergents has been fueling the market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, European consumers have shown an inclination toward clean-label and organic products. This has enabled manufacturers to consider organic ingredients as major components of the products. Due to this, the industrial enzymes market in the European region is led by the growing focus on the production of food & beverages, owing to the functional benefits of enzymes.

The carbohydrases segment is projected to account for a major share in the industrial enzymes market during the forecast period

By type, the industrial enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases, and other enzymes (such as catalases, laccases, oxidases, phosphatases, kinases, esterases, and pectinases). Carbohydrases are classified into amylases, cellulases, and other carbohydrases (such as pectinases, lactases, mannanases, and pullulanases). Amylases used in the textile industry benefit denim manufacturers in de-sizing and lowering the operational costs. In the paper industry, amylases help in de-inking and drainage improvement. However, the textile industry functionally benefits in the replacement of pumice stones by a cellulose-based treatment; benefits include less damage to fibers, increased productivity of the machines, and less hazardous environment for manufacturers.