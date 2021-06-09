Weight Loss Services Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 09, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Weight Loss Services Market was appreciated at US$ 11.1 billion during 2017 and is expected to touch US$ 21.1 billion by 2025. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the period of forecast.

This is attributed to an extensive demand for weight loss services; thanks to increase in health consciousness coupled with growth in per capita healthcare expenditure. It has been reported that one of the prime concerns across the globe is “obesity”; which is, in turn, cause of loads of health complications like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancers, and diabetes.

Request a Sample Copy of Weight Loss Services Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/weight-loss-services-market/request-sample

Loads of fitness initiatives and campaigns are being undertaken by key players with regards to raise awareness about fitness and health. This factor is also expected to drive the weight loss services market in the near future. North America is the torchbearer; more so after introduction of “Treat and Reduce Obesity Act 2017” in the U.S. As such, people are encouraged to adhere to apt diet plan along with resorting to equipment for exercising.

Weight Loss Services Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Infrared Light Therapy Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment

Bariatric Surgery Equipment

Non-invasive Surgical Equipment

Weight Loss Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consulting Services

Surgery

Other Services

The players contributing to the weight loss services market include Nutrisystem, Inc.; WW International, Inc.; Johnson Health tech; Apollo Endo surgery, Inc.; Diet Health, Inc.; Cynosure, Inc.; Amer Sports; Herbal Life International, Inc.; and Kellogg Co. Organic growth is being emphasized on. For instance – Nutrisystem, Inc.; in July 2018, did introduce an entirely novel line of vitamin packs to South Beach Diet programs. Prior to that, in Oct 2016, Atkins Nutritionals, in collaboration with Chef’d, did launch low-carb meal to cate to health conscious customers.

Access Weight Loss Services Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/weight-loss-services-market

The global weight loss services market is segmented based on equipment, service, payment, and geography. By equipment, the market spans fitness equipment (strength training equipment, cardiovascular equipment, infrared light therapy equipment, and others) and surgical equipment (bariatric surgery equipment, non-invasive surgical equipment).

By type of service, the weight loss services industry comprises slimming centers, consulting, fitness centers, surgery, and others. By type of payment, the same market constitutes private insurance, government, and out of pocket. By geography, the market consists of North America (Canada, U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Greece, Spain, and Denmark), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), LATAM (Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina), and MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE).

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com