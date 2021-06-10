Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market worth $4.01 Billion – Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market by Product (Oxygen Source (Concentrator, Cylinder), Delivery Devices), Portability (Stationary, Portable), Application (COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia), End User (Hospital, Home Care) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7%

A number of factors, such as increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rapid growth in the geriatric population, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, preference towards home-based oxygen therapy, and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Product;

Segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is expected to lead the global market. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders and technical innovations in the field are key growth factors of this sub-segment.

Basis on Portability;

the market is classified into stationary devices and portable devices. Patients are mostly confined to their beds during treatment which drives the stationary oxygen therapy devices market and helps the segment hold the largest share of the market in 2017.

The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and other diseases/disorders, on the basis of applications. COPD accounts for the largest segment and is also the fastest growing application segment in the market. Cases of COPD are rising across the globe due to factors like the proliferation of tobacco smoking and increase in the geriatric population, which is in turn driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of end users,

The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) & physician offices. In 2017, the home care settings segment accounted for the greatest share and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Technological improvements and the growing usage of home-based therapy, especially in developed countries in North America and Europe are major factors fueling the market growth in this end-user segment.

Geographically; the global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India. Increasing investment in healthcare, increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in disposable incomes, and an increase in healthcare insurance coverage are some factors propelling market growth in the APAC region.

The availability of low-cost substitutes by local manufacturers, rigorous regulatory guidelines causing delays in product approvals, and Medicare reimbursement rate cuts for home oxygen therapy in the U.S. are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.), Heinen + Löwenstein GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Essex Industries, Inc. (U.S.), HERSILL, S.L. (Spain), Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)