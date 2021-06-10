Medical Cameras Market worth $4.1 billion by 2026 – Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth in Canada

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the medical cameras market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Medical Cameras Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY – Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific market;

The Asia Pacific region presents significant growth opportunities for the medical cameras market. Owing to its massive patient population, the rapid expansion of the healthcare industry, and the shifting focus of manufacturers towards developing countries in this region.

China and India, the two most populous countries globally, have a huge patient population mainly due to the rapidly growing senior population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of ophthalmological & dermatological diseases. Treatment for these diseases demands the use of endoscopes, retinal cameras, and intraoral cameras.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201071746

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on Type;

Segmented into surgical microscopy cameras, endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, and other medical cameras. The Endoscopy cameras segment accounted for the largest share of global medical cameras market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of endoscopy procedures across the globe.

Based on Sensor;

Segmented into CMOS Sensor and CCD Sensor. In 2020, CMOS sensors accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this is the observable shift in the preference for CMOS sensors over CCD sensors due to its various advantages over CCD sensors.

Based on Resolution,

Segmented into standard-definition (SD) cameras and high-definition (HD) cameras. High-definition cameras accounted for the largest share of the global medical cameras market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the greater demand for HD cameras among end users due to the significant requirement of high-quality images in medical specialties.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201071746

Geographically; The medical camera market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in medical cameras, implementation of favorable government initiatives, and rise in the number of surgical procedures.

The major players in the medical camera market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Basler AG (Germany)