Biobanking Market worth $2.69 Billion – Regenerative Medicine Segment will Lead Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — A number of factors such as increasing number of Genomics research activities for studying diseases, advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborns and government & private funding to support regenerative medicine research in biobanking are expected to drive the growth of this market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Biobanking Market is expected to reach $2.69 billion; at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Regenerative medicine applications for biobanking devices market will drive the market

The Biobanking Market plays an integral role in advancing biomedical and translational research, through the collection and preservation of biological samples, such as blood, tissues, and nucleic acids, which are then made available for use in research to discover disease-relevant biomarkers; this is further used for diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting drug responses. Growth in the number of research activities in this segment forms a major driver for the market. The availability of government funding for regenerative medicine, stem cell therapeutics, and cell & gene therapy is supporting research activities in this segment. Apart from this, the increasing trend of cord blood banking will also aid growth of this market segment. Future prospects including advancements in orthopedic procedures with the use of stem cells are expected to further support market growth for regenerative medicine.

Biobanking Devices Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Product and Service;

Segmented into equipment, consumables, services and software. The equipment segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. Factors such as the growth in the number of biobanks and number of biosamples to be stored are increasing the demand for biobanking devices market.

By Sample Type;

the Biobanking Market is classified into blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, human waste products, and biological fluids. Since blood and blood products are the most collected specimens and are used as a source of DNA and RNA, this segment type holds the largest share of the biobanking devices market.

Based on Applications;

Segmented into regenerative medicine, life science research, and clinical research. Regenerative Medicine is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017 on the basis of applications. Growing research in regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for well characterized and quality biosamples for research are prime reasons for the growth of this market segment.

Geographically;

Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the biobanking market, this is attributed to factors like increasing research activities in regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy; growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery; increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and rising investments in genomics and proteomics research in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Brooks Automation (U.S.), TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Worthington Industries [(Taylor Wharton, U.S.)], Chart Industries (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Micronic (Netherlands), LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan)