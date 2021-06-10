Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market Size and Upcoming Future Growth By 2024

Felton, California , USA, June 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights

The global coagulation analyzers & reagents market size was worth USD 3.3 billion in 2015 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period. The growth of this market is supported by increasing number of lifestyle disorders and chronic blood related disorders.

The increase in the volume of testing can be attributed to the augmented awareness among people towards lifestyle and blood disorders which is expected to further improve the diagnostic rate and preventive care management. The study covers developing countries which are undergoing paradigm shift and are highly investing government funds for the procurement and installation of these medical devices in the public healthcare facilities.

Specifically, for the developing nations of the Asia Pacific and Middle East region factors such as increased geriatric population, rapid growth in foreign investments and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders are expected to be support market growth. Another major driving force identified is the increased incidence of haemophilia as per a report published by the WHO, resulting in the industry growth and rising installation base and expansion of these medical devices in the healthcare facilities.

Technological Insights

Over the period of forecast, optical technology is estimated to hold majority of the shares due to the increasing combination of photo optical method with immunologics and chromogenics. This combination has led to the development of multipurpose, high performance optical hemostasis analyzers.

End-use Insights

The major drivers for the end-use segment of the coagulation analyzer market are rapid expansion in primary healthcare centers and hospitals, favorable government regulations in the healthcare facilities combined with availability of advanced equipment with capacity to perform high accuracy multiple tests.

The major end users of this market are research institutes, hospitals, diagnostic centers and others. In 2015, diagnostic centers dominated the market due to the high rates of outsourcing of the diagnostic tests to these centers, but in the forecasted period hospitals are expected to grow due higher number of installations of analyzers and consumables on the basis of hospital needs.

Regional Insights

North America held majority of the revenue shares in 2015 for the global market, which is around 35.0%. The major drivers for this region are increasing prevalence of disorders belonging to the cardio metabolic class like Pulmonary Embolism (PE), and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and presence of well-established healthcare services.

Regions such as Middle East and Africa are expected to show higher growth rates due to the growing number of hospitals, health centers and clinics combined with highly skilled professionals to provide useful, appropriate and safe healthcare facilities. In 2012 Ministry of Health and Ministry of Public Works announced an investment worth USD 4.4 billion aimed at expansion and replacement of nine operating hospitals in the span of next ten years, following which a National Health Plan was created for the span of 2010-2014 focusing on major expansions in the healthcare sector.

Top Key Players of Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market :

Siemens Healthcare, Instrumentation Laboratory, and Roche Diagnostics, Alere, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, and Nihon Kohden.

