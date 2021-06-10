Data Center Power Market Technology Overview & Application Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Data Center Power Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Data Center Power Market appreciated by US$ 6046.0 million in the year 2016. It is estimated to develop at a substantial CAGR for the duration of the prediction. The growing necessity of cloud storage has caused in a huge capacity of data centers everywhere the world. This sequentially, ingest a vast quantity of energy. It expected that approximately 3% of generated electricity be use up by such type of amenities, per year.

Key Players:

ABB Group

Black Box Corporation

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Schneider Electric

Growth Drivers:

The Data Center Power on the source of Type of End Use could span Retail, Energy, Banking and Financial Services Institutions [BFSI], Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, and Others. Internationally, the greater demand has observed for data centers in Banking and Financial Services Institutions [BFSI]. It mostly motivated by the growing emphasis of the business on digitization. Furthermore, with the purpose of upsurge capabilities of banking sector, the business has moved on the way to cloud networking and cloud computing. This has given a rise to an enormous demand, thus motivating the progress of the market above the period of prediction.

Product Outlook:

PDU

UPS

Busway

Power Distribution Units [PDU] are assisting businesses to decrease usage of energy & carbon track. It is improving the competence of the organizations, thus motivating the demand for clever Power Distribution Units [PDU] above the period of prediction. The companies functioning in the market are mainly concentrating on gaining products those are assisting to upsurge energy effectiveness and are handling energy ingestion due to the increasing practice of these arrangements.

End-use Outlook:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government

Energy

Healthcare

Retail

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, North America held the biggest stake of market in the year 2016 because the area possess the maximum amount of data centers in the world. Moreover, only the U.S.A. responsible for above 30% stake of the data center power market in the year 2016. Numerous standards and guidelines have presented and applied by administrations and controlling organizations to decrease carbon trails and energy ingestion. This has caused in the massive acceptance of well-organized power administration procedures in data centers in the area of North America.

Furthermore, the area of Asia Pacific anticipated observing a greater development percentage due to the fast growth in the capacity of colocation data centers in developing nations, for example China and India. The statement revises Trades in terms of intake of Data Center Power in the market; particularly in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. It concentrates on the topmost companies operating in these regions.

