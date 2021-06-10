Antacids Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Antacids Market was appreciated at US$ 5.83 billion in 2017. The range is projected to touch US$ 7.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% for the duration of the forecast. This could be due to increase in geriatric population encountering GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease), poor eating habits causing acidity, and the ill-effects of anti-inflammatory, non-steroidal drugs.

It’s a known fact that amongst the elderly populace, there is a recurrence of acidic complications. This comes across as a challenge for gastroenterologist as well as the primary care provider. Plus, these patients do suffer from disorders like erosive esophagitis, esophageal cancer, and Barrett esophagus. The treatment herein needs an amalgamation of therapies. This is where antacids come into picture.

Besides, growth in e-Commerce is expected to drive demand for antacids via online retailing channels in the subsequent years. In other words, growing popularity on the part of e-Commerce coupled with increase in online medicine providers is expected to bolster the market. At the same time, restraints do exist in the form of intake by young children. “Gut” journal states that young children displayed obesity symptoms on intake of antacids. As far as infants are concerned, antacids are a strict “no-no”. Even during pregnancy antacids should be avoided as chances of pre-mature birth can’t be ruled out.

Antacid Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Tablet

Liquid

Others

Antacid Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

The players contributing to the antacids market include Bayer AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

