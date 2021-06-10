Capnography Equipment Market worth $366.5 million by 2023

Pune, India, 2021-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global capnography equipment market is projected to reach USD 366.5 million by 2023 from USD 297.1 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Factors such as the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, increasing number of surgeries, and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography are expected to drive the demand for capnography equipment during the study period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236876330

Growth in the capnography equipment market is driven by factors such as the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

Accessories to form the largest product segment during the forecast period

Based on product, the capnography equipment market is categorized into two major segments, namely, capnometers and accessories. The accessories segment is expected to account for a larger market share in 2018. The increasing adoption of capnography equipment during surgical procedures and post-operative monitoring, recommendations by various associations worldwide for the use of capnography equipment during patient monitoring for anesthesia to enhance patient safety, and the growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures worldwide are the major factors driving the growth of the capnography accessories market.

Mainstream capnography segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the capnography equipment market, by technology, during the forecast period

The capnography equipment market, by technology, is segmented into mainstream and sidestream capnography. The mainstream capnography segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as the advantages of mainstream capnography (such as higher accuracy as compared to sidestream capnography), increasing number of surgical procedures, and the increasing adoption of capnography equipment among healthcare professionals.

Trauma and emergency care segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the capnography equipment market, by application, during the forecast period

The capnography equipment market, by application, is segmented into cardiac care, trauma and emergency care, respiratory disease monitoring, and other applications. The trauma and emergency care segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to factors such as the rising awareness of the clinical benefits offered by capnography equipment for trauma cases, coupled with the increasing number of road accidents across the globe.

Hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the capnography equipment market, by end user, during the forecast period

The capnography equipment market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers & home care. The hospitals segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to factors such as the rising awareness of the clinical benefits offered by capnography equipment.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for capnography equipment

The capnography equipment market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for capnography equipment. The large target patient population and the strong presence of device manufacturers in the region are the major factors that have resulted in the significant adoption of capnography equipment in the North American market.

As of 2017, the various product segments considered in the capnography equipment market are dominated by NIHON KOHDEN (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Smiths Group (UK), and Masimo Corporation (US). These companies accounted for a major share of the global capnography equipment market in 2017.