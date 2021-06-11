Ferrosilicon Market Product Benchmarking, Process Outlook & Regional Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ferrosilicon Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ferrosilicon market is anticipated to rise at a positive CAGR in the forthcoming period. Ferrosilicon market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for ferrosilicon and inoculant. Rise in consumption of steel products for construction and maintenance is likely to contribute to the market growth in the near future. Surging demands for silicon-slag, which is widely used in steel castings, contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Eurasian Resources Group

Tashi Group

Globe Specialty Metals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd.

Hemlock Semiconductor Group

SinosteelJilin Ferroalloy Co., Ltd.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR)

China Minmetals Corporation

OM Holdings Ltd.

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

C. Feral S.R.L

Growth Drivers:

Application segment for ferrosilicon market includes inoculant and deoxidizer. Deoxidizer segment enjoys significant demand from the industry and is expected to drive the overall industry growth. Rise in demand for inoculant is anticipated to have a positive impact on the industry growth. With added features such as minimal formation of dross and low vulnerability to shrinkage formation, inoculants have a significant demand during the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Deoxidizer

Inoculants

Others

End-use Outlook:

Carbon & other alloy steel

Stainless steel

Electric steel

Cast iron

Others

The steel industry accounts for a significant market share due to high demands for manufacture of various types of steel. Carbon steel coupled with the other steel segments is leading the market growth and accounts for more than 45% of the global market. Demand for steel product in the industry is normally driven by carbon and alloy.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Regional segmentation for ferrosilicon market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions are expected to gain a prominent market share due to rise in steel and metal manufacturing industries. China and Russia being the major producers of alloy and steel determine the pricing trends in the industry. Middle Eastern and African regions expect to rise at a prominent CAGR due to rise in overall production of crude steel and rising demand for alloy steel in deoxidization process. The key players in the ferrosilicon industry include Elkem AS, China National BlueStar Co Ltd, FerroAtlantica Group SA, Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co., Ltd., DMS Powders, CC Metals & Alloys, LLC, Mechel, Finnfjord, Elkem AS and AMG.

