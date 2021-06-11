Fluoroscopy Systems/Equipment Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fluoroscopy Systems/Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Fluoroscopy Systems/Equipment Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.74 billion by 2025. Fluoroscopy implies an imaging method that uses X-rays to Fluoroscopy is an imaging technique that uses X-rays to gain real-time moving images of the inner of an object. A fluoroscope permits a physician to understand the internal function and structure of a patient, so that the pushing action of the heart/the motion of allowing.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Hologic

Toshiba Medical Systems

Ziehm Imaging

Orthoscan

Hitachi Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Fluoroscopy Equipment industry include benefits of FPDs over image intensifiers, rising acceptance of adaptable imaging systems, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, use of fluoroscopy in pain management, growing demand for minimally invasive methods, rising aged population, and the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases. On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the market include hazard of radiation from fluoroscopy methods. Fluoroscopy Systems/Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Application Outlook:

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Pain Management & Trauma

Neurology

Gastrointestinal

Urology

General Surgery

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

Product Outlook:

Fluoroscopy Devices

C-arms Mini C-arms Full Size C-arms



The “C-arms” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 due to wide applicability and high cost-efficiency in diverse arenas such as orthopedics, vascular surgery, traumatology, for intraoperative imaging, and others.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Fluoroscopy Systems Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes growing occurrence of overuse rising prevalence of CVDs, sports injuries, and growing number of knee and hip replacement operations in the area are contributing to the huge share of North America.

