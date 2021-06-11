Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine – Asia-Pacific will Record Highest Growth Rate

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ — The key factors propelling the growth of the Global Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in aging population, and growing government & private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global collagen market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach USD 679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The global gelatin market for regenerative medicine is projected to reach USD 94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the Study

To define, describe, and forecast the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine by source, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, and core competencies in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Source;

The global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. In 2017, the bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

Basis on Application;

Segmented into wound care, orthopedic, cardiovascular & thoracic, and other applications. The wound care segment is expected to command the largest share of the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine in 2017. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Gelatin hydrogels provide a moist environment for healing while protecting the wound, with the additional advantage of being comfortable for patients due to their cooling effect and non-adhesiveness to wound tissue.

Geographically; North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).