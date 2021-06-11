Blood/Sample Warmer Devices Market worth $25.6 Million – Asia to Register the Highest Growth Rate

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Blood/Sample Warmer Devices Market by Sample (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, Semen), End User (Hospital, Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Tissue Bank), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast”, the blood warmer devices market is expected to reach USD 225.6 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4%

The Factors driving the growth of Sample Warmer Devices Market include the increasing burden of hypothermia cases, increasing number of surgeries, and growing number of trauma cases. According to a report published by Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) and the Health and Social Care Information Centre, the diagnosis rate of hypothermia in the UK increased significantly. This will result in, increasing demand for blood warmer devices/sample warmers during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Sample Type;

The Blood Warmer Devices Market is classified into blood samples and other samples. The blood samples segment is expected to lead the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing demand for blood and blood products.

By End-User;

The Sample Warmer Devices Market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks & transfusion centers, and tissue banks. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood warmer devices market in 2017. The rising number of blood transfusions and growing requirement of blood in surgical treatments which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Geographically;

The blood warmer devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Blood/Sample Warmer Devices Market. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of hypothermia, growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of trauma cases of blood warmer devices/sample warmer products in the region as compared to other regions.

Key players in the blood warmer devices market include 3M (US), BD (US), The 37Company (Netherlands), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Stryker (US), Sarstedt (Germany), Barkey (Germany), Stihler Electronic (Germany), Belmont instrument (US), Biegler (Austria), and EMIT (US).