Ophthalmic Packaging Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

The global Ophthalmic Packaging Market scope was priced at US$ 6.44 billion during 2017 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.2% by the completion of prediction period. The global market scope of ophthalmic packaging is estimated to touch US$ 13.9 billion by the completion of the year 2025.

Ophthalmic packaging refers to a way of storing drugs or medicines that are designed to cure specific eye disorder. Such medicines are available in various forms including liquid, sterile, semi-solid, or solid. Thereby, packaging for ophthalmic preparations is designed carefully to protect them from moisture, light, and microbial contamination.

Rising cases of eye related disorders in young and adult population owing to unhealthy lifestyle is anticipated to propel ophthalmic packaging market growth. Increasing use of environment friendly and safe medical devices is expected to impel market growth.

Manufacturing companies are using effective raw material to design packaging that can increase self-life of medicines. Supportive initiatives being taken by governments across various nations to spread awareness regarding eye care is driving the market. Free eye campaigns being organized by government and private organizations support individuals suffering from various eye related disorders. Increasing number of individuals following medicinal treatment for eyes prescribed by professional doctors will drive the market over the forecast period.

To cater to rising demand for effective wrapping techniques, companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced products. For instance, in September 2018, Lameplast launched 10 ml plastic bottle to store medicines intended for treatment of eyes. To eliminate preservatives, the company has used pharmaceutical grade polyethylene (PE) sterilized by gamma ray. The product is aimed to enhance performance standards and match consumer demand

Some of the key players in the ophthalmic packaging market are Gerresheimer AG; Amcor plc; Becton Dickinson; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Schott AG. Companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive edge over others.

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue owing to presence of established R&D facilities in the region. Such facilities are continuously working on development of advanced wrapping methods for ophthalmic medicines.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for reliable casing techniques providing patient comfort, tamper evidence, product protection, and quality.

