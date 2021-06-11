Agriculture & Farm Equipment Market Research, and Revenue Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Agriculture & Farm Equipment Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Agriculture & Farm Equipment Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Agriculture & Farm Equipment Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/agriculture-farm-equipment-market/request-sample

Automotive and Transport

The global agricultural equipment market was estimated at $124.2 billion in 2015. Agricultural equipment or machinery are the tools used in various processes of farming, such as planting, threshing, agriculture product processing, harvesting. New agricultural equipment is replacing the traditional tools owing to improved productivity and enhanced quality of the crop.

The need of food is growing at a faster rate as the population is increasing, so the demand for new agricultural equipment is growing to match the requirement of food.

Innovative technologies in the agriculture are increasing the quality & production per square feet for the agricultural products. Manufacturers are focusing on integrating various new technologies such as robotic systems, Google Earth and GPS into existing machinery for tracking productivity and improving it. The government also encourages the use of farming equipment by proving subsidies and offering lower rates to the farmers in emerging countries like India and China to adopt agricultural equipment.

Equipment Market

On the basis of Product: Tractors dominate the product category and is estimated to account over 20% of total revenue in 2015 after harvesters. Tractors are the most efficient and effective equipment in the agricultural sector as they can perform several activities in the process of farming. Harvesters are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2014-25.

Other product segment includes thrasher, combine harvester, rotavator, Zero Till Seed Drill, Power Tiller, Multi Crop Planter, Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Power Weeder, Power Spray.

On The basis of Application: The products are divided as per the processes in farming such as Sowing & Planting Equipment, Land Development/Seed Bed Preparation/Tillage Equipment, Plant Protection Equipment, Water Inter Cultivation equipment, Agro Processing and Harvesting & Threshing.

Threshing and Harvesting expect the fast growth of a CAGR over 6% through the forecast period. Land Development/Seed Bed Preparation/Tillage contributed over 15% of the global revenue in 2015. Agriculture is labor intensive, and the scarcity of farm labor will be the key fueling factor to the increasing demand for agricultural equipment.

Regional Insights

North America Dominated the Agriculture equipment market in 2015. The driving factors behind the most usage of agriculture equipment are the scarcity of labor, improved features and fuel efficiency of the machinery and demand for the food. However, North America and Europe are expected to show moderate growth over the period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be fastest growing market during the forecasted period owing to India and China are emerging as the fastest growing market. China dominates the region by contributing over 20% of the regional revenue share in 2015. Developing countries are showing strong economic growth, such as India, Middle Eastern countries and China, which will further fuel the growth of the agricultural equipment industry.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Agriculture & Farm Equipment: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Agriculture & Farm Equipment Market :

Mitsubishi Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd., AGCO Corp., Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF), Iseki & Co., Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Deere & Company Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com