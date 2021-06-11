Life Science Analytics Market SAS Institute Inc. & IBM are Leading Players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Life Science Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 24.73 Billion by 2021 from USD 13.26 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2016 to 2021.

The life science analytics market is witnessing significant growth across the globe owing to factors such as technological advancements, availability of big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytics solutions for clinical trials, increasing adoption of analytics solutions for sales and marketing applications, growing need for improved data standardization, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and growing need for improved patient outcomes.

Key Players in the Life Science Analytics Market Pursue Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations; Product and Service Launches, Upgrades, and Enhancements; Expansions; and Mergers and Acquisitions as their Key Growth Strategies

Prominent players in the life science analytics market include SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Quintiles, Inc. (U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), MaxisIT, Inc. (U.S.), TAKE Solutions (India), and SCIO Health Analytics (U.S.).

Other players in the market include companies such as SAP SE (Germany), Apps Associates (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (India), Teradata (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Tibco Software Inc. (U.S.), Persistent Systems Ltd. (India), CitiusTech, Inc. (U.S.), SHYFT Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Comprehend Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Zephyr Health (U.S.), e4e, Inc. (U.S.), Attivio (U.S.), Orion Systems Integrators, LLC. (U.S.), BioXcel Corporation (U.S.), Systech Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Saama Technologies (U.S.), PointCross LifeSciences (U.S.), Incedo, Inc. (U.S.), Infogain (U.S.), Axtria (U.S.), Bodhtree (India), and Qlik (U.S.).

SAS Institute Inc. is one of the key players in this market. The company is known for its innovative analytics, business intelligence, and data management software and services. The company adopts organic as well as inorganic growth strategies in order to expand its business. In May 2016, the company collaborated with Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) (U.S.) to provide researchers with data management and analytics tools. Such collaborations enable the company to enhance its presence in the life science analytics market.

IBM is among the leading players in the life science analytics market. The company offers smarter analytics, consulting, and systems integration services for strategy and transformation, enterprise applications, and application management maintenance. In addition the company provides its Watson solutions based on cognitive computing platform, which analyzes big data to provide accurate insights to its customers. To expand their Watson solutions, in April 2015, IBM established a new business unit—Watson Health—which provides cloud-based access to the Watson supercomputer for analyzing data. Moreover, in November 2015, the company collaborated with Celgene Corporation (U.S.) to develop IBM Watson for Patient Safety, which helped IBM to expand its life science analytics segment offerings.

