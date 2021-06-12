Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Atlanta Branch on 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Atlanta, Georgia.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Atlanta, Georgia office opened in 1986.

Based in Duluth, Georgia, the Atlanta branch services the entire state of Georgia as well as eastern Tennessee. Future Electronics’ customers thrive in various markets with the largest segments for this branch being lighting and industrial. The customer make-up is well-balanced between OEM’s, Virtual OEM’s and Contract Manufacturers.

“The Atlanta area, with a diverse and growing population, is rich in technology and innovation due to it’s proximity to Georgia Tech, a robust incubation engine and large global companies that make this area their home. Future Electronics has held an increasingly critical position within our customer’s supply chains during our tenure and we value our vast and long-standing customer and supplier partnerships. Our success is a result of the legacy of our strong and experienced branch members whom over time have shaped who we are today. The current environment reinforces more than ever our commitment and mission to Delight the Customer®” said David Mabie, General Manager

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Atlanta team on the occasion of the branch’s 35-year milestone and thanked everyone for their dedication.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

