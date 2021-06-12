Bradleys Fish – Announcement of Delivery Price Reduction

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bradley’s Fish is an exclusive supplier of fish and seafood in the entire geographical area of the United Kingdom delivering top quality frozen seafood with 100% trust. We provide professional and efficient service while fulfilling the needed high standards by sourcing the best seafood available and delivering quality sea produce on a continuous basis. We provide high-quality items to all our clients & customers.

We, Bradley’s Fish are always looking for new ways to improve our services and delight our

customers. We would like to express our gratitude for your commitment and support. We appreciate you, regardless of how long you’ve been a part of the Bradley’s Fish family!

We are devoted to giving you the best in quality fish and seafood. Rarely do we have the opportunity to inform our customers of such good news and therefore we are pleased to inform you that we are reducing our delivery prices as shown below.

Order Payment Delivery Charges £0.00 – £35.00 £9.95 £35.00 -£60.00 £4.95 Over £60 Free Delivery

Order Payment (Saturday) Delivery Charges £0.00 – £35.00 £9.99 Over £35.00 £6.99 with no free delivery

Why Choose Bradley’s Fish

High-quality & authenticated seafood products

Quality, hygiene and packaging

Freshness guaranteed with optimal taste

Seafood is delivered straight from the source

Best industry rates offered

100% frozen seafood available

We believe that reduction in the delivery price not only gives you a great value, it also reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction.

Bradley’s Fish is dedicated to providing the best fish along with unparalleled service. Our goal is to consistently please our consumers by providing them with freshness, quality, hygiene, and packaging, as well as prompt delivery and customer care.

Contact:

Bradley’s Fish

Phone: 0208 890 4549

Email: eileen@bradleysfish.com