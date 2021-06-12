eTeki Appoints CEO & Cofounder in Strategic Talent Tech Platform Expansion

Tampa, Florida, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. Bukow’s appointment comes as eTeki moves rapidly to expand its global interviews-as-a-service platform to meet the demand of hiring in a post COVID world.. “I’m thrilled to lead eTeki’s excellent team during this rapidly changing world facing a new future of hiring and remote work. As an interviewing tool and global talent marketplace combo, eTeki’s uniquely positioned to help companies scale and optimize technical hiring.” said Hans Bukow, eTeki CEO.

As an entrepreneurial veteran of the technology industry, his significant past successes include: Founder/CTO of FASTech (#22 Inc 500) which became Applied Materials Global Services, VP of Product at WorldPlay which sold to AOL to be their Games Channel with EA, and Founder of eWork Exchange’s cloned company eWork Group (EU-Nordics) now worth nearly $2B post IPO, see (EWRK:SS). Hans was last CEO and largest shareholder of Provade VMS which sold to SmartERP in 2018.

Mr. Bukow has also advised and invested in many other innovative companies with global expansion ambitions including Gustav, a sourcing platform for the recruiting industry. Hans is recognized across industries as a thought leader on the on-demand gig economy and marketplaces together with the work-from-anywhere global future-of-work.

