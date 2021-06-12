Even Through the Pandemic, RideBoom Keeps Making Splendid Progress As More People Opt For It

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Popular car and bike taxi startup RideBoom has become the most sought-after cab service even though this Covid-19 pandemic. Operating in the Tri-City region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, this service has seen a huge surge in its operations, especially with the Frontline workers, rescue workers and relief workers. No matter where they have to go to their intended destination, in virtually every case they’ve chosen RideBoom Car Taxi or Bike Taxi. There has also been a huge surge in the demand for their ambulance service. With their service being so good, prompt, helpful and honest, RideBoom Ambulance service is inundated with calls from families to travel to hospitals and other medical facilities.

The very fact that RideBoom doesn’t overcharge and has no surge pricing has been a huge hit among the riders. People can book a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler and still the price is according to the meter. “I am saving a boat load of money with RideBoom because they don’t charge surge pricing. Thousands of office goers like me are saving money that we are literally saving up for medical costs, because who knows…! Add to this, their driver support and customer support has been the most excellent of all. The empathy and humanity they show is an acute reminder of our frontline workers”, said rider Harpreet Singh who works at a private hospital in Chandigarh.

” We are continuously upgrading our security features so that riders feel the safest they ever have with us. It is imperative that apart from that, we also keep our taxi cabs, bikes and ambulances safe and sanitized with zero compromise. However, it is our No Surcharge Policy that is the most loved of all at present. People are saving plenty of money that they couldn’t with our competitors. According to the thousands of mails we’ve received over the months, people are ecstatic that they can now use the same savings for other purposes. Honestly, we’re glad that we’ve become an integral part of their lives. It really is an achievement for us”, said the Marketing Manager at RideBoom.

Important Notice:

RideBoom is also providing ambulance service to anybody needing it around Chandigarh Tri-City. Now you can book your ambulance in the app if you live around Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

About RideBoom:

RideBoom is a ridesharing service operating in Punjab that offers peer-to-peer ridesharing. It’s services also include taxi service and parcel delivery. For it’s policies of no surge pricing and total security for passengers, RideBoom has been hailed as the best cab service in the state, especially the Tri-City zone.

For more information, please visit https://rideboom.com/india/

Media Contact:

ADDRESS – RideBoom India Private Limited, D133 C, Phase 7 Industrial Area,

Mohali 160055

Phone Number – (+91) 172-2910639, +(91) 172-4630328

Email – admin@chandigarhrideboom.in

Website -https://rideboom.com/india/

###