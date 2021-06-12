1 International Bestselling Author Y.R. Spence releases his book “My Brother’s Shot” with Success

Dallas, TX, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Author Y.R. Spence joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, “My Brother’s Shot: The Boy To Man Handbook For Navigating The Teen Years,” which was released Tuesday, June 8, 2021, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in NINE categories in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Including Parenting Teenagers, Teen Health, Teen & Young Adult Study Aid eBooks, Teen & Young Adult Body, Mind & Spirit eBooks, Teen & Young Adult Diet & Nutrition eBooks, and Children’s & Teens’ Christian Education in the US; Children’s Personal Hygiene Books, and Compulsive Behaviour in AU; and African Art in CA.

About the Book

My Brother’s Shot is a guidebook for teen boys filled with advice statements, short stories, and biblical quotes from a parent who wishes to share invaluable information with one of society’s most vulnerable demographics, teens of color, who might not otherwise have the same advantages as others. My Brother’s Shot offers direct, yet loving advice on a variety of topics, including:

Family

Romance

Finance

Education

Travel

Friends

and much more

Author Y.R. Spence feels strongly about reaching these young men with lessons he’s learned to assist them in becoming the best man they can be and achieve more in life than they thought possible. As young men transition from boys to men, this small handbook can help direct teenage boys through some of life’s most challenging situations and give seasoned information to help them make more positive and healthy choices in all areas of their life.

About Y.R. Spence

For the last 30 years, Y.R. Spence has worked as a certified life and relationship consultant, helping individuals and businesses with financial, personal, and relationship growth. As a life coach, he has assisted hundreds of individuals restore broken relationships, as well as become a better version of themselves. Spence is the author of My Brother’s Shot: The Boy to Man Handbook for Navigating the Teen Years. In addition to working as a life coach, Spence is the founder and president of Malian Investment Group LLC, which has holdings in tech start-ups and franchises.

Spence’s background in cognitive behavioral therapy and rational emotive therapy has enabled him to become a sought-after coach in the Houston area. Spence’s expertise in helping Multimillion-dollar business owners increase their profit year after year, only adds to an already expansive resume. He has been married to his wife Patricia for the last 27 years. Together they have two children, Malkia and Sebastian, and a dog, Winnie. Spence is a true foodie. When he is not working with his clients, he enjoys boiled crawfish when in season and barbeque all the time. Both Spence and his wife are still on the quest for the ultimate crab cakes.

About Elite Online Publishing

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher – write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in his name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Contact Person Name: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070, USA