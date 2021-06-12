GeneSiC’s 3rd Generation (G3R™) 750V SiC MOSFETs Offer Unparalleled Performance and Reliability

Dulles, VA, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — GeneSiC Semiconductor’s next-generation 750V G3R™SiC MOSFETs will deliver unprecedented levels of performance, robustness and quality that exceeds its counterparts. System benefits include low on-state drops at operating temperatures, faster switching speeds, increased power density, minimal ringing (low EMI) and compact system size. GeneSiC’s G3R™, offered in optimized low-inductance discrete packages (SMD and through hole), are optimized to operate with lowest power losses under all operating conditions and ultra-fast switching speeds. These devices have substantially better performance levels as compared to contemporary SiC MOSFETs.

“High-efficiency energy usage has become a critical deliverable in next-generation power converters and SiC power devices continue to be the key components driving this revolution. After years of development work towards achieving the lowest on-state resistance and robust short circuit and avalanche performance, we are excited to release the industry’s best performing 750V SiC MOSFETs. Our G3R™ enable power electronics designers to meet the challenging efficiency, power density and quality goals in applications like solar inverters, EV on-board chargers and server/telecom power supplies. An assured quality, supported by fast turn-around and automotive-qualified high volume manufacturing further enhances their value proposition.” said Dr. Ranbir Singh, President at GeneSiC Semiconductor.

G3R60MT07J – 750V 60mΩ G3R™ TO-263-7 SiC MOSFET

G3R60MT07D – 750V 60mΩ G3R™ TO-247-3 SiC MOSFET

G3R60MT07K – 750V 60mΩ G3R™ TO-247-4 SIC MOSFET

Features:

– Industry’s lowest gate charge (Q G ) and internal gate resistance (R G(INT) )

– Lowest R DS(ON) change with temperature

– Low output capacitance (C OSS ) and miler capacitance (C GD )

– 100% avalanche (UIL) tested during production

– Industry-leading short circuit withstand capability

– Fast and reliable body diode with low V F and low Q RR

– High and stable gate threshold voltage (V TH ) across all temperature and drain-bias conditions

– Advanced packaging technology for lower thermal resistance and lower ringing

– Manufacturing uniformity of R DS(ON) , V TH and breakdown voltage (BV)

– Comprehensive product portfolio and safer supply chain with automotive-qualified high volume manufacturing

Applications:

– Solar (PV) Inverters

– EV / HEV Onboard Chargers

– Server & Telecom Power Supplies

– Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

– DC-DC Converters

– Switched Mode Power Supplies (SMPS)

– Energy Storage and Battery Charging

– Induction Heating

All of GeneSiC Semiconductor’s SiC MOSFETs are targeted for automotive applications (AEC-Q101) and PPAP-capable.

For datasheet and other resources, visit – https://www.genesicsemi.com/sic-mosfet/ or contact sales@genesicsemi.com

All devices are available from authorized distributors – https://www.genesicsemi.com/sales-support/

Digi-key Electronics

Newark Electronics

Mouser Electronics

Arrow Electronics

About GeneSiC Semiconductor:

GeneSiC Semiconductor is a pioneer and world leader in Silicon Carbide technology, while also invested in high power Silicon technologies. The global leading manufacturers of industrial and defense systems depend on GeneSiC’s technology to elevate the performance and efficiency of their products. GeneSiC’s electronic components run cooler, faster, and more economically, and play a key role in conserving energy in a wide array of high power systems. We hold leading patents on wide band gap power device technologies; a market that is projected to reach more than $1 billion by 2022. Our core competency is to add more value to our customers’ end product. Our performance and cost metrics are setting standards in the Silicon Carbide industry.