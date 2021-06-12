Diamond Creek Hotel is a top-notch Pub and Hotel in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Diamond Creek Hotel is the oldest existing pub in the beautiful Melbourne suburb of Diamond Creek. More than its impressive history, our customer service is top-notch and that keeps our loyal customers coming back like family.

Behind the inspiring heritage façade, state-of-the-art bars and wide open decks, standing proud, is our highly-rated, full-offering local hotel.

The pub, which is accessible to and a favourite among locals from the cities of Bundoora and Greensborough, and the Eltham suburbs, has a fantastically curated, yet still extensive and affordable menus to serve food that everyone will love. Diamond Creek Hotel Chefs source high-quality and fresh produce and ingredients to provide you with the best food in the region.

Diamond Creek Pub offers all three all-weather bars located over two floors where you can choose from an array of the best beer in town, boutique craft beers, ciders, spirits and cocktails. The Diamond Creek Hotel offers the welcoming atmosphere of a local pub, and is THE perfect function spot for both intimate and large groups.

This beautiful hotel is perfect for lunches with the whole family, afternoon cocktails with friends, a much-deserved cold beer with colleagues, quiet corners for a quick bite to eat after a night out on town or late night dates in the open air beer garden & decks.

The Diamond Creek Hotel Bistro is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. With our impressive variety of meals offering signature burgers, famous pub classics, and our delicious sizzles, there is something for everyone. We also cater for the whole family with a children’s indoor and outdoor play area, kids menu, and a 2-course and 3-course seniors menu.

Our Sports Bar is also a great place to indulge in a cold beer and catch up with mates while enjoying all the latest sporting events. Our locally brewed beer ensures our beer lovers enjoy the taste of the ultimate golden coloured beer, and our large screen T.V.’s will display all your anticipated games and races. Our bar menu is also available from noon, 7 days a week.

If you want something more laid back in a quiet area, probably with your friends or significant other, try our amazing desserts with coffee or our locally selected wines & high quality beer brewed in Diamond Creek at the Lounge Bar.

Showcasing hugely talented live bands and DJs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Terrace is the only place to be and to party every weekend. Enjoy our exclusive rooftop menu while listening to chart-toppers and indulging in our fresh cocktails. The rooftop Terrace can also be available for function bookings at selected times.

We encourage you to join our FREE Membership program too for access to great benefits and members-only offers. All you have to do is visit The Diamond Creek Hotel and ask one of our staff to sign you up! And while you’re at it, enjoy a drink from our great selection of locally brewed beer, wine and spirits.

Our Bottle Shop is a member of the BottleMart chain, so you can be assured that Diamond Creek Hotel can always offer a great selection of take-away and our friendly staffs are always on hand to assist with all your questions.