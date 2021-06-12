TRIYO Launches World-First Collaboration Software to Meet Needs of the New Work Paradigm

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — With the world beginning to contemplate what the long journey back to “normality” will look like, questions around whether the world of work has changed permanently are a hot topic. “There is no doubt that the workplace, as we knew it, has evolved” says Rajiv Chatterjee, Co-Founder and CEO of project management and collaboration disruptor, TRIYO, which has been making waves in the Fintech industry since the beginning of the lockdown just over a year ago.

With the advent of distributed teams and hybrid work-places, corporates needed a real solution which allowed their teams to work together from anywhere across the globe, as if they were in the same room. And based on the product’s traction over the past year, TRIYO seems to be this solution.

According to Puneet Malhotra, TRIYO’s Co-Founder, “we have innovated collaboration in the Fintech and Legal industries like it’s never been done before. Leveraging the concept of API economy, we allow task owners to assign parts of documents to various team members, all from within the core document itself. These can be edited in parallel and reviewed in real-time with one-click merge, notifications & approvals – and because of the unique manner in which TRIYO allows this to take place, 80% of users never need to log onto the TRIYO platform which has a significant effect on the product’s uptake. The product demo is really impressive.”

TRIYO has picked up significant traction in the short time that it has been operating and has already signed up a number of clients including one of the largest financial institutions in Canada and is currently running proof of concepts on a number of continents.

“We feel we are developing something really special and quite unique here at TRIYO and have been able to show that it increases user productivity by approximately 25%”, smiles Chatterjee, “We are really excited about our expansion, and we know that given the current trend for virtual and blended workplaces, the opportunities for TRIYO are endless and this is merely the beginning.”

For inquiries on product demo, please contact Karan Cheema on +1 647 679 3016 or reach out to karan.cheema@triyosoft.com

Check out TRIYO website at – https://www.triyosoft.com