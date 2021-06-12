TFTs To Be Awarded at Step Up to The Bar Association Legal Conference and Awards Banquet

Portland, OR, USA, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — On Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021, the Law Offices of Quibble, Squabble and Bicker (www.qsblaw.org) will be hosting the first annual Step Up To The Bar Association Legal Conference and Awards Banquet which will stream live on YouTube at 4 PM Pacific Time and 7 PM Eastern. The much coveted yet completely unknown Quibbly award will be given to guests and others who have shown a commitment to the success of the Law Offices of Quibble, Squabble and Bicker podcast.

This award show shall be like no other as the categories are specific to the individuals and there is no competition except for the privilege of being on the show. A multitude of celebrities and unknowns from the fields of movies, television, comedy, podcasting and narcissism will be clamoring to gain a Quibbly.

The Quibbly is unique and contemporary as it comes in the form of a TFT (Totally Fungible Token) that will be given to each of the award winners. It has no value, intrinsic or otherwise, is easily traded and changed and does not mean a damn thing, like every other award out there. Only virtual food will be served at the banquet unless attendees pack a lunch.

The Law Offices of Quibble, Squabble and Bicker is a slightly humorous interview podcast that started in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic by three old white cis men – so you will know what to expect. The Step Up to The Bar Association is a non-existent organization. Neither have any legitimate connection to real law, lawyers or legal stuff so do not get it confused.

A partial list of Quibbly winners and potential attendees includes:

multiple Emmy award winner and Broadway star Bruce Vilanch

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee film composer Randy Edelman

legendary bass player Leland Sklar

Larry Hankin from Breaking Bad, Friends and Seinfeld

Stephen Perkins, drummer for Jane’s Addiction

Maxim model Sherry Nelson

Howard Bloom, former publicist to the stars and philosopher

NYC Talk show host Mickey Burns

and many others!

To attend the award show, use this link on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 4 PM Pacific/7 PM Eastern: https://www.youtube.com/c/LawOfficesofQuibbleSquabbleBicker

For more information about the Law Offices of Quibble, Squabble and Bicker, go to www.qsblaw.org.

-30-