“Stacey Jackson in The 80s” Brings New Energy to Nostalgic Music Television Network on Spotlight TV

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Spotlight TV’s newest show, “Stacey Jackson in the 80s,” brings a new kind of energy this year. Premiering on Friday, June 11, and viewed on Sky (365) and Freesat (516) at 9 pm GMT, Stacey Jackson brings her bubbly personality and infuses new energy to the network in a way that has never been seen before!

With her ability to bring a new look to a classic era, Stacey Jackson takes viewers through some of the best hits of the 80s with iconic video classics. Episodes include “80s Live Concerts,” “Hits From 1980 Movie Classics,” “Women Who Rock,” “80s Dance,” “Smooth 80s,” and many more.

Since the transition from “Keeping It Country,” Spotlight TV expanded their programming to include a sense of nostalgia from every era. Stacey takes viewers on a musical journey through all genres of music, from new wave, to dance, to pop, rock, heavy metal and so much more.

With her in-depth knowledge of the music industry, Stacey brings in her own personal insights and glamorous flair to the 80s as the show truly speaks to her heart. “When I got the call from the producers that I got the gig, I literally wrote down a year’s worth of episodes in three minutes just off the top of my head. I mean – I grew up in the 80’s, I still know every lyric to all the hits of that era. This show was made for me!” says Jackson who also writes and co-produces the series.

Mother of four, singer and songwriter, and up-and-coming author of “How Snoop Dogg Made Me a Better Mom”, Stacey Jackson, is clearly a woman of all talents. Researching for the series, Stacey continues to pour her heart and soul into every episode and moment that goes behind her work. She even penned the theme song “Flipside” for the open titles of the show. With her newest single, “Live It Up: Rebooted feat. Snoop Dogg,” released on June 4th and the feature film “Reboot Camp” in which she performs the new record in a cameo, just shows how great she is at her various job roles.

Jackson has had no issue gaining traction and attention for her many accomplishments. Fans are excited to see Stacey Jackson take the reins as a host of “Stacey Jackson In the 80s” and her passion and enthusiasm for her many projects is evident.

